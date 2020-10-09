OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Down to $1.08

Shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $0.94. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 106,073 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $876,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

