O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $573.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $471.47.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $453.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. O'Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,671,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.