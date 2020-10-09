OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.38. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 176,229 shares changing hands.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $245.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and pre-rolls for adult recreational consumers under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trail Blazer brand names; and medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for the medical market.

