Orion Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $18.82 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00017132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

