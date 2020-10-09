OST (OST) Market Cap Achieves $15.84 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 203.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Coinsuper, Binance and Upbit. In the last week, OST has traded up 209.5% against the dollar. OST has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $103.71 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00256927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00093848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01528411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00158375 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,165,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, Coinsuper, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

