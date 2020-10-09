Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.31

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.31 and last traded at $114.79, with a volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

