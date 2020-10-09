Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $37.24.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $593,774.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,462,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,650,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,384 shares of company stock worth $7,611,597 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pagerduty by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pagerduty by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

