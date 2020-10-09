Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Cap Reaches $980,335.98

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003642 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $980,335.98 and $756,522.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.76 or 0.04956952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00055901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

