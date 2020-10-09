Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.38. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANL. TheStreet raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.42 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $45,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 78,984 shares of company stock worth $194,280 over the last 90 days. 44.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,310,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

