Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.84. Panhandle Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Panhandle Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,070.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,862.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,900. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 296.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 347,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

