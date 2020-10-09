Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.36. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 219,845 shares traded.

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$0.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.02.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30. The stock has a market cap of $337.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.6995238 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.