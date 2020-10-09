Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.28.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 lifted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Paypal stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,058. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $226.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.91.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

