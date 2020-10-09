PayPie (PPP) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $933,538.13 and $1,459.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01516850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00156265 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.