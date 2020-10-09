Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEB. Evercore ISI downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.

PEB opened at $13.96 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

