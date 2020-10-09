PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $79.00 at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 7,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 16,389 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $713,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,844 shares of company stock worth $23,414,292. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

