Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €173.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.56 ($180.65).

RI stock opened at €136.90 ($161.06) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.84. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

