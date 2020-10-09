Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.82

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and traded as high as $27.18. Pershing Square shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 61,459 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pershing Square in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.