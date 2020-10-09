Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,321.34

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,321.34 and traded as high as $2,686.00. Persimmon shares last traded at $2,615.00, with a volume of 1,172,453 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,360 ($30.84) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,003 ($39.24) to GBX 3,086 ($40.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,192 ($28.64) to GBX 2,684 ($35.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.79 ($36.49).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,548.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,326.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,688 ($35.12), for a total value of £1,747,200 ($2,283,026.26).

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

