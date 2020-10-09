PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

PetroNeft Resources Plc (LON:PTR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.55. PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

PetroNeft Resources Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.