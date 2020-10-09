Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Raised to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$3.93.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$73.88 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.1376955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$306,730.40.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

