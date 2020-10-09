Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 254.4% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 3,069,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,319 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.72. 443,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,350,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.18. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

