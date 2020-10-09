Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce sales of $279.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.70 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $278.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,225. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,168,000 after buying an additional 106,197 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,800,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,596,000 after buying an additional 94,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

