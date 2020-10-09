Piper Sandler Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $373.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $351.00 to $373.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $360.94.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $334.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.90 and its 200 day moving average is $290.17. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

