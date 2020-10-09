Piper Sandler Trims Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Target Price to $11.00

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 10,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,079. The company has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $28.88.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.