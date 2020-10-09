Piper Sandler Trims Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Target Price to $11.00

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 10,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,079. The company has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

