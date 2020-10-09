Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops One Day Volume of $97,927.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $97,927.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 169,456,123 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

