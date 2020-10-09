Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from consistent strategic partnerships and digital initiatives. Also, its collaboration with iFit bodes well. Markedly, the company is witnessing solid traffic in its digital platform from both existing and non-existing members, particularly for iFit content. Although the company has implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social distancing protocols upon reopening, traffic has been declining consistently owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Also, memberships have declined due to the same. Owing to the uncertainty and significant business impacts caused by COVID-19, the company has also withdrawn its previously issued guidance for 2020. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days.”

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 198.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

