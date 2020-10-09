Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.

NASDAQ PS opened at $17.64 on Monday. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,702. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at about $15,705,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 131.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after buying an additional 5,082,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 756,777 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after acquiring an additional 515,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

