Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of PLSQF opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

