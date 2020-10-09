PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $118.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The company’s commitment to expand the middle-market lending franchise, and bolster its digital products and services offerings bode well. Moreover, execution of inorganic strategies to diversify revenue sources is likely to keep supporting the company's fee income. Also, rising loans balance keeps PNC Financial well poised for growth. However, with growing business and investment in technology, the company's expense base is expected to remain elevated. Further, lack of diversification in loan portfolio is a headwind. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 272,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,233,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,238,000 after acquiring an additional 84,857 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 90.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

