Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $333.00 at Sidoti

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target hoisted by Sidoti from $307.00 to $333.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $340.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $342.88. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.63 and its 200 day moving average is $266.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 11.2% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 19.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 43.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

