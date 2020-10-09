Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Popular from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $40.54 on Monday. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Popular by 796.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 114.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Popular by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.