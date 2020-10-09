Populous Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001938 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, OKEx and Binance. Populous has a market cap of $11.43 million and $542,564.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00156060 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bithumb, OKEx, Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, DragonEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

