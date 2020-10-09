PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

