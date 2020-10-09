Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given New $37.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $26.00 to $37.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRDSY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prada from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

PRDSY opened at $8.50 on Monday. Prada has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

