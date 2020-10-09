Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,633 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.36% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13,899.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 414,203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 179.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 247,001 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 198.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 227,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,379,000 after buying an additional 213,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 132,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $36.74. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

