Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

