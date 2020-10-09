Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRIM. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

PRIM opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $954.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 218.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

