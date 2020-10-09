Proactis (LON:PHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.90

Shares of Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.90 and traded as low as $31.03. Proactis shares last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 154,086 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

Proactis Company Profile (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in the United Kingdo, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers speed management solutions, including procurement control services, such as supplier management, sourcing, contract management, content management, and spend analysis services; speed control solutions comprising purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, accelerated payment facility, and expense solutions; and adopt and succeed, sourcing, tail-spend management, and invoice capture services that streamline various aspects of buying and paying for various types of goods and services.

