Profile Utility Token Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $137,447.81 and $28.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,073.56 or 0.99946908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001440 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00152064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

