Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 2,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 31,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Protech Home Medical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96.

Protech Home Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; home ventilation equipment; and various equipment solutions.

