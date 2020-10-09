Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 211,077 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.63% of Provident Financial Services worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,528. The stock has a market cap of $883.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

