Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NILSY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS NILSY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,955. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

