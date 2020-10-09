Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $462,427. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

