PUBLISH (NEWS) Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $252,438.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00093197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00037985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.01526384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00157160 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,400,162 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

