Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Hits $688,765.66 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 80.5% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00039787 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $688,765.66 and approximately $5.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.01523315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00158452 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

