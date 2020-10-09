Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $205.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

NYSE KWR opened at $194.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average of $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $208.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,091,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,484. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 173,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

