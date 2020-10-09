Qubitica Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $4,328.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica token can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00030992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00079430 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 547.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021269 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000283 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007997 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

