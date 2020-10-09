Quiztok (QTCON) Achieves Market Cap of $373,292.17

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $373,292.17 and $224,597.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00053533 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.