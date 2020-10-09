Rapidz (RPZX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $28,552.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00257025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00091184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01514264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00156060 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

