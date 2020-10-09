Raymond James Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.17.

Shares of PSA opened at $232.02 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $249.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 61.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 61.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

